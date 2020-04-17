taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish patient recovers after plasma treatment

Turkish doctors ask all recovered coronavirus patients to donate life-saving plasma in the fight with the disease.

Turkish patient recovers after plasma treatment

A 56-year-old patient in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya tested negative for coronavirus after receiving plasma therapy, his doctor said.

The patient was being treated under intensive care after he contracted coronavirus, said Dr. Ahmet Kizilay.

THE PLASMA WAS GIVEN AN INTUBATED PATIENT

Patients who recover from the lethal virus can help others by donating their plasma, a fluid in the blood which is teeming with anti-bodies that can fight the infection.

Kizilay said the plasma was given to the intubated patient, who has shown a partial recovery after 72 hours.

Turkish patient recovers after plasma treatment

"Today, our patient is no longer intubated to the machine. Our patient has shown very promising improvement. He is still in ICU and under control. The test we made for him on April 13 resulted in negative," he said. "He was one of the most critical patients we had," he added.

The doctor called on all patients who had recovered from coronavirus to make blood donations as the plasma at Inonu University Hospital was only enough to treat a maximum of three more patients. "We need much more," he added.

