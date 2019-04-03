taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish pilots to keep training on F-35

Turkish pilots will continue to train with F-35 fighter jets at a US Air Force base in Arizona, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 08:59
According to a statement by Pentagon, Turkish pilots will continue training on the F-35 fighter out at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The remarks are in contrast to comments made earlier in the day by Senator Jim Inhofe, who said a decision was made to stop training the Turkish pilots.

"Turkish pilot and maintainer training at Luke AFB is continuing," said Air Force Lieutenant Col. Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman. "I'm not aware of any delay in training at Luke. I have confirmed that the training is continuing. If that changes, we'll let you know," said Andrews.

"WE EXPECT TO RESOLVE THE DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES"

The US announced Monday that it would be suspending all "deliveries and activities" related to Turkey's procurement of the stealth fighter jet over Ankara's plans to purchase Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Turkish pilots to keep training on F-35

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Tuesday he expects to resolve the dispute between the US and Turkey over the S-400s. Shanahan said he expects that they will be delivered.

PENTAGON STILL WORKS THEIR WAY THROUGH

During a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia between U.S. and South Korean defense officials, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said he hopes an arrangement can be made between the two countries over the S-400 system and the F-35 jets.

Turkish pilots to keep training on F-35

"As you know, it’s a complicated issue, and the S-400 and the F-35, we’ve made it clear that those are incompatible systems. But we’re still working our way through that and hope we can come up with an arrangement with Turkey," Dunford said.

