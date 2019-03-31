taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Turkish plane carrying more aid reaches Mozambique

The combined death toll from the cyclone in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe stands at over 740.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 16:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's second cargo plane, carrying humanitarian aid for people affected by the deadly hurricane Idai, reached Mozambique on Saturday.

IMPORTANT HUMANITARIAN AID

The humanitarian aid includes 100 tents, 650 personal hygiene packs and 200 food parcels. Idai made landfall in Mozambique's port city of Beira on March 14 with winds of up to 110 miles (177 kilometers) per hour, killing at least 534 people in Mozambique, according to local media. The combined death toll in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe now stands at over 740, according to media reports.

Turkish plane carrying more aid reaches Mozambique

UN has said the cyclone had displaced about 110,000 people, forcing them to take shelter in camps across central Mozambique. More than 17,500 houses were damaged by the cyclone.

Turkish plane carrying more aid reaches Mozambique

Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), National Medical Search Team (UMKE) and Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) have been providing support and distributing humanitarian aid in the region.

Turkish plane carrying more aid reaches Mozambique

The cyclone has washed away crops and roads have been damaged across the three South African countries. Many areas in Mozambique remain without electricity, and almost all networks have been severely damaged, according to the UN.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

77
Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

429
Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

91
FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

93
Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

215
Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

46
Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir