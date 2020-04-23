taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9508
Euro
7.495
Altın
1729.9
Borsa
98170.98
Gram Altın
386.301
Bitcoin
49342.09

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23

National Sovereignty and Children's Day is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et
Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23

A Turkish plane followed a route marking a crescent and sky, the national flag of Turkey, above Anatolia on Thursday.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight, TK1920, followed the route, as the country celebrated the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"As Turkey celebrates April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day, watch TurkishAirlines creating the world’s largest national flag in the sky, " Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23 WATCH

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, emphasized that children are the nation's future.

The assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, then the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey marks April 23 Children's Day
President Erdoğan congratulated the 100th anniversary of the Turkish parliament on Thursday.
Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine
Coronavirus test kits, masks, special clothing and other basic equipment will be provided to the Health Ministry of Palestine, a statement said.
Turkish police seize 700,000 illegally produced masks
On April 5, Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Turkish minister refutes New York Times' claims
NYT article alleged that according to data compiled from public records of deaths in Istanbul, there have been some 2,100 more deaths in March and April 2020 compared to data from the last two years.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
86
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
227
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
1296
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
488
23 Nisan’larda liderlerin koltuğuna oturan çocuklar büyüdü
23 Nisan’larda liderlerin koltuğuna oturan çocuklar büyüdü
81
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
538
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
71
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir