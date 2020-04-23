A Turkish plane followed a route marking a crescent and sky, the national flag of Turkey, above Anatolia on Thursday.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight, TK1920, followed the route, as the country celebrated the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"As Turkey celebrates April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day, watch TurkishAirlines creating the world’s largest national flag in the sky, " Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23 WATCH

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, emphasized that children are the nation's future.

The assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, then the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.