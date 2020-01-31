Turkish plane en route to China to airlift citizens

A Turkish cargo plane took off from the capital Ankara Friday to evacuate Turkish citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the heart of the coronavirus outbreak.

CITIZENS WILL BE BROUGHT TO TURKEY

The plane departed on Friday at 12 p.m. local time (0900GMT) to airlift the citizens of Turkey and other nearby countries from Wuhan. Plane also carries healthcare personnel experienced in infectious diseases.

The stranded people in Wuhan will be brought to Turkey following careful health exams under quarantine conditions.

NO CASES HAVE BEEN FOUND SO FAR IN TURKEY

No cases of coronavirus have been found so far in Turkey, the country's health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkish citizens set to come home from the Chinese city of Wuhan on the Turkish cargo plane have not been diagnosed with the coronavirus.