Turkish player clinches bronze in badminton in France

Neslihan Yigit comes in 3rd at Orleans Masters Badminton Tournament in France, besting competitors from the US, Indonesia.

25.03.2019
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
A Turkish player on Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the Orleans Masters Badminton Tournament in France.

SHE PLACED THIRD ON THE TOURNAMENT LADDER

Neslihan Yiğit placed third on the tournament ladder, beating Crystal Pan from the US in the first round and  Choirunnisa from Indonesia in the second, which brought her to the quarterfinals, said the Badminton Federation of Turkey.

Yiğit beat Japanese player Ayumi Mine 2-0 to advance to the semis but then was defeated by Kirsty Gilmour from Scotland.

