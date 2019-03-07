Turkish police arrest 3 PKK suspects in anti-drug raids

Turkish police on Thursday arrested three PKK terror suspects during an anti-drug operation in the southern Mersin province. The provincial police said in a statement that two operations were conducted in the Akdeniz district, and the suspects were caught red-handed.

PKK RELATED DOCUMENTS WERE SEIZED

Over the police inspection, the suspects were revealed to have links to the PKK terrorist organization. They were also found to have attended terrorist activities of the group. Many PKK related documents and some drug were seized during the police search in the suspects' home.

The PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.