Turkish police chief was shot dead by a police officer

Rize police chief has died in shooting believed to have been carried out by a police officer Tuesday at Rize Police Department in northeastern Turkey.

11.12.2018 - 16:21
Provincial Police Director Altuğ Verdi was taken to the hospital in critical condition but doctors were unable to save his life, authorities said.

Staff Branch Manager Ercan Polat and two police officers were also wounded in the attack. One police officer has been arrested for carrying out the attack, and is wounded, the official Anadolu Agency said.

Turkish police chief was shot dead by a police officer

Provincial Police Director Altuğ Verdi

"Our deputy secretary and our police chief are on their way to Rize," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, adding that more details of the incident would be provided once they become clear.

More details to follow…

