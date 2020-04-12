taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6971
Euro
7.3152
Altın
1685.82
Borsa
96470.97
Gram Altın
363.483
Bitcoin
46725.74

Turkish police hand out bread to citizens amid virus curfew

The Turkish government had declared weekend curfew in 31 provinces in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish police hand out bread to citizens amid virus curfew

Turkish police on Saturday handed out bread to people confined due to curfew as a measure to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

31 MAJOR CITIES ARE ON WEEKEND LOCKDOWN

On social media, users posted pictures of police officers handing out bread to people in 31 of Turkey’s 81 provinces -- 63 million people of Turkey’s population of 82 million -- amid a two-day curfew that went into effect Friday at midnight.

Apart from police officers, Vefa Social Support Group members were also on duty to distribute bread. The group was set up by the Interior Ministry on March 22 to help senior citizens over 65 and those in need, particularly those who live alone or with chronic ailments, as they face the greatest risk from coronavirus.

Turkish police hand out bread to citizens amid virus curfew

The move came to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 1,101 people in Turkey. As of Saturday, Turkey has seen a total of 52,167 cases in the country.

Turkish police hand out bread to citizens amid virus curfew

Earlier in the day, the Interior Ministry said the vast majority of the public in the provinces under curfew had followed the lockdown rules.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "Scientists from 6 universities also agree that this is the result of measures and the treatment."
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101
So far, a total of 2,965 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the health minister said.
Experts say immune blood plasma treatment shows success
Turkish health authorities urged coronavirus patients to donate their blood plasma after fully recovering and testing negative for the virus.
Turkey sends medical aid to Libya
Turkey has been helping a number of countries to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona yasağı koymayan İsveç hükümetine doktorlar kızgın
Korona yasağı koymayan İsveç hükümetine doktorlar kızgın
59
Mardin'de teröristlerin bombalı saldırı planı bozuldu
Mardin'de teröristlerin bombalı saldırı planı bozuldu
52
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
132
Koronavirüsün yeni belirtileri tespit edildi
Koronavirüsün yeni belirtileri tespit edildi
26
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
241
Muş'ta nisanda karla mücadele çalışması yürütülüyor
Muş'ta nisanda karla mücadele çalışması yürütülüyor
29
'Terlik alacağım' diyen kadına polis müdürü isyan etti
'Terlik alacağım' diyen kadına polis müdürü isyan etti
36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir