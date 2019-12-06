taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7708
Euro
6.4074
Altın
1474.72
Borsa
108757.98
Gram Altın
273.442
Bitcoin
42558.66

Turkish police seize over 1 ton of marijuana

According to an official statement, Turkish police on Friday seized over one ton of marijuana in an anti-terror operation.

AA | 06.12.2019 - 13:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The police seized 1,036 kilograms (2,283 pounds) of marijuana, as part of Turkey’s Operation Kiran.

Police also destroyed shelters that were used by PKK terror group.

TERRORISTS USE DRUG TRADE AS A FINANCIAL SOURCE

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces. Four more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kiran-6.

Turkish police seize over 1 ton of marijuana

The PKK has reportedly financed its terrorist activities through the illegal drug trade since as early as the 1980s, with Interpol estimating up to 80% of the European illicit drug markets being supplied by PKK-controlled trafficking networks.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotics shipments owned or operated by the PKK since the 1980s.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

975
Ceren Özdemir'in katili pişman değil

Ceren Özdemir'in katili pişman değil

401
Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki insanlık dışı olay Türkiye'nin gündeminde

Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki insanlık dışı olay Türkiye'nin gündeminde

540
Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

52
Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

67
Galatasaray'da gönderilecek futbolcular

Galatasaray'da gönderilecek futbolcular

84
Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

116
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir