A Turkish politician lost his life on Tuesday after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was 73.

HE HAS BEEN IN ICU FOR SEVERAL DAYS

Haydar Bas, leader of the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), was in intensive care in a state hospital in Black Sea Trabzon province.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 98 more deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 1,296. The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 61,049.