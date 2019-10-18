Turkish president replies to Trump's tweet

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied to a tweet of his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday.

"THIS EFFORT WILL PROMOTE PEACE IN OUR REGION"

"Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdoğan tweeted.

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so that YPG/PKK could leave the region.

According to a joint statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the operation will be paused when the withdrawal of YPG terrorists, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group, is completed.