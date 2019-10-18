taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish president replies to Trump's tweet

Replying to Trump's tweet, President Erdoğan said that many more lives would be saved when Turkey defeated terrorism.

AA | 18.10.2019 - 14:29
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied to a tweet of his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday.

"THIS EFFORT WILL PROMOTE PEACE IN OUR REGION"

"Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdoğan tweeted.

Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region.

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so that YPG/PKK could leave the region.

 

According to a joint statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the operation will be paused when the withdrawal of YPG terrorists, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group, is completed.

"Many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy", Erdogan wrote on Twitter

Erdogan Cagatay Zontur   |17.10.2019
ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied to a tweet of his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday.

"Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdogan tweeted.

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
· 

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved!

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan@RTErdogan

Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region.

55.2K
11:09 PM - Oct 17, 2019
Twitter Ads info and privacy
20.9K people are talking about this

 

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so that YPG/PKK could leave the region.

Trump has said in a tweet, "Great news out of Turkey. News Con

