taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2713
Euro
6.0562
Altın
1282.53
Gram Altın
217.419

Turkish president voted most distinguished world leader

Over 300,000 people took part in online survey conducted by Egypt’s Rassd News Network

AA | 01.01.2019 - 13:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish president voted most distinguished world leader

qweqwe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was named "the most distinguished world leader of 2018" on Monday in a poll conducted by the Rassd News Network.

The online survey was organized by the pro-Muslim Brotherhood news network, which was established in Egypt after the Jan. 25, 2011 popular revolution and has a widespread following in the Arab world.

Turkish president voted most distinguished world leader

THE MOST DISTINGUISHED WORLD LEADER

Over 300,000 people took part in the poll. Erdogan received 77 percent of the votes and was named "the most distinguished world leader of 2018"

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was selected as "personality of the year in Egypt" with 52 percent of the votes.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 'kahramanların' yeni yılını kutladı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 'kahramanların' yeni yılını kutladı

87
Bakan Akar terörle mücadeledeki başarıları anlattı

Bakan Akar terörle mücadeledeki başarıları anlattı

22
Muslera'nın yeni yıl paylaşımı

Muslera'nın yeni yıl paylaşımı

23
Suriyeliler Taksim'de yeni yılı kutladı

Suriyeliler Taksim'de yeni yılı kutladı

316
Şam'da yılbaşı kutlaması

Şam'da yılbaşı kutlaması

50
Yurt genelinde 2019'a coşkulu karşılama

Yurt genelinde 2019'a coşkulu karşılama

114
Fenerbahçe'de hedef Çağlar Söyüncü

Fenerbahçe'de hedef Çağlar Söyüncü

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir