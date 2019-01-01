Turkish president voted most distinguished world leader

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was named "the most distinguished world leader of 2018" on Monday in a poll conducted by the Rassd News Network.

The online survey was organized by the pro-Muslim Brotherhood news network, which was established in Egypt after the Jan. 25, 2011 popular revolution and has a widespread following in the Arab world.

THE MOST DISTINGUISHED WORLD LEADER

Over 300,000 people took part in the poll. Erdogan received 77 percent of the votes and was named "the most distinguished world leader of 2018"

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was selected as "personality of the year in Egypt" with 52 percent of the votes.