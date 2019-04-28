taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

Turkish, Qatari and US forces hold joint air drill in Doha

Qatari military chief on Saturday visited an ongoing three-nation air operation exercise in capital Doha.

AA | 28.04.2019 - 11:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Qatari military chief on Saturday visited an ongoing three-nation air operation exercise in capital Doha, according to local media.

“Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces [Lt. Gen Ghanem bin Shaheen al Ghanem] checked on Saqr 21 military exercise, which is carried out by the Amiri Air Force”, Qatar News Agency reported.

Turkish, Qatari and US forces hold joint air drill in Doha

Turkish Forces and the US Air Forces also joined the exercise along with the Interior Ministry, coast guard, naval forces and special forces of Qatar, said the report. The tri-national military drill began on April 23 and will continue until April 30.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

98
Buket Aydın'ın görevi bırakmaya niyeti yok

Buket Aydın'ın görevi bırakmaya niyeti yok

150
Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

35
Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na Sakine Cansız tweet'i soruldu

Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na Sakine Cansız tweet'i soruldu

202
Çamlıca Camii’nde sabah namazı

Çamlıca Camii’nde sabah namazı

145
Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

25
Rusya Tartus limanını aldı

Rusya Tartus limanını aldı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir