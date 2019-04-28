Turkish, Qatari and US forces hold joint air drill in Doha

Qatari military chief on Saturday visited an ongoing three-nation air operation exercise in capital Doha, according to local media.

“Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces [Lt. Gen Ghanem bin Shaheen al Ghanem] checked on Saqr 21 military exercise, which is carried out by the Amiri Air Force”, Qatar News Agency reported.

Turkish Forces and the US Air Forces also joined the exercise along with the Interior Ministry, coast guard, naval forces and special forces of Qatar, said the report. The tri-national military drill began on April 23 and will continue until April 30.