Turkish Red Crescent brings iftar meals to Yemen

The Turkish Red Crescent is marking the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan by distributing iftar (breakfast) meals to poor families and refugees in Yemen's southern Aden province.

HUMANITARIAN AID

Mustafa Aydın, a Red Crescent official, told Anadolu Agency that 500 meals were distributed Monday at Aden’s Mahram camp to refugees coming from Al-Hudaydah province. According to Aydın, a total of 3,000 meals will be delivered to refugees coming from Al-Hudaydah and Taiz province and to local orphanages in Aden.

In mid-April, the Turkish Red Crescent distributed 440 tons of aid representing some 11,000 food parcels to displaced persons in Yemen’s Maarib province.