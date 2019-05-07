taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Red Crescent brings iftar meals to Yemen

Yemen has been wracked by chaos since 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 16:54..
The Turkish Red Crescent is marking the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan by distributing iftar (breakfast) meals to poor families and refugees in Yemen's southern Aden province.

Mustafa Aydın, a Red Crescent official, told Anadolu Agency that 500 meals were distributed Monday at Aden’s Mahram camp to refugees coming from Al-Hudaydah province. According to Aydın, a total of 3,000 meals will be delivered to refugees coming from Al-Hudaydah and Taiz province and to local orphanages in Aden.

In mid-April, the Turkish Red Crescent distributed 440 tons of aid representing some 11,000 food parcels  to displaced persons in Yemen’s Maarib province.

