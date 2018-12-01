taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2132
Euro
5.9002
Altın
1222.41
Borsa
95416.03
Gram Altın
204.942

Turkish Red Crescent sends medical aid to Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent has announced plans to distribute 8.5 tons of medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

AA | 01.12.2018 - 14:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Friday, Yiğit Olcay, head of the Red Crescent’s Palestine delegation, said that two containers of medicine would be delivered to the blockaded enclave on Sunday.

"GAZA CONTINUES TO SUFFER"

The medicine, he said, would be distributed to local hospitals through Gaza’s Health Ministry. “Blockaded Gaza continues to suffer from a chronic lack of medicine and medical supplies,” Olcay said. “On Sunday, we hope to restock Gaza’s hospitals with fresh supplies delivered by the Red Crescent,” he added.

Turkish Red Crescent sends medical aid to Gaza

In May, Turkish Red Crescent sent medical supplies worth some $100,000 to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Gaza Strip continues to groan under a decade-long Israeli blockade that has gutted the territory’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities, including food, fuel and medicine.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ATAK'ların ihracatı ABD yüzünden ertelendi

ATAK'ların ihracatı ABD yüzünden ertelendi

423
Eski ABD Başkanı George H. W. Bush öldü

Eski ABD Başkanı George H. W. Bush öldü

303
Suudi Prens Bin Selman, kendi otelinde kalamıyor

Suudi Prens Bin Selman, kendi otelinde kalamıyor

31
Macron’dan Suudi Prense: Beni hiç dinlemiyorsun

Macron’dan Suudi Prense: Beni hiç dinlemiyorsun

16
Beykoz'daki bıçaklı saldırı sanığının özgürlüğü tescillendi

Beykoz'daki bıçaklı saldırı sanığının özgürlüğü tescillendi

313
İspanya'da Türk taraftarları aşağılayan uygulama

İspanya'da Türk taraftarları aşağılayan uygulama

75
G20 zirvesi yemeğinden kareler

G20 zirvesi yemeğinden kareler

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir