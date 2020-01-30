Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib

The Turkish and Russian military chiefs had a discussion of developments in Syria’s Idlib province on the phone, the Turkish army said on Thursday.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS WERE DISCUSSED

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov discussed the latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.

Located in northwestern Syria, Idlib has been a stronghold of opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the civil war.

It is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.