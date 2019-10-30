Turkish, Russian officials discuss Syria deal

Turkish and Russian military delegations discussed the implementation of the Sochi agreement on Syria on the ground, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

CONSTRUCTIVE DEAL

"Turkish and Russian military delegations discussed tactical and technical aspects of the implementation of the agreement in field," the ministry said in a statement.

The mutual negotiations -- held between Oct. 28-30 in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, to plan the military activities under the Oct. 22 Sochi deal -- completed, according to the ministry.

Describing the negotiations "positive and constructive," the ministry said, "the coordination will continue," it added.