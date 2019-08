The two leaders are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly Syria, during a closed-door meeting.

THEY WILL ALSO HOLD A JOINT NEWS CONFERENCE

Earlier Tuesday, Erdogan and Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, one of the world’s leading events in its field.

Putin showed Erdogan Russia's SU-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at the air show.