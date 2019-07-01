taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6359
Euro
6.3947
Altın
1393.68
Borsa
99782.74
Gram Altın
252.518

Turkish sailors held by Haftar militia released

Haftar illegal militia forces have detained 6 Turkish sailors in Libya after Haftar's spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari announced a ban on commercial flights from Libya to Turkey.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 16:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Six Turkish sailors, detained by East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar forces in Libya, released, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources Monday. Turkish citizens returned to the ship and continue to work at their own will, said the sources.

HAFTAR'S THREATS

On Friday, Haftar's spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari announced a ban on commercial flights from Libya to Turkey and ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country.

Upon Libya move, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli on its website advised Sunday its citizens to avoid any steps that will jeopardize their security and safety in the regions under control of the illegal militia loyal to Haftar.

Turkish sailors held by Haftar militia released

Also, Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Haftar illegal militia to release Turkish citizens they detained in Libya, adding that Haftar elements would become legitimate target otherwise.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power. Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

305
Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

323
İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

80
Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

487
Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

358
John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

46
Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir