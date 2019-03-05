taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish satellite operator to attend international expo

Turksat to showcase products at Middle East's largest broadcasting exhibition CABSAT in Dubai on March 12-13.

AA | 05.03.2019 - 16:51..
Turkish satellite operator company Turksat will attend Middle East's largest broadcasting exhibition in Dubai next week, according to a statement from the firm on Tuesday.

CABSAT 2019, to be held on March 12-13, will gather a number of companies that provide services in the field of satellite communication and cable broadcasting.

Turkish satellite operator to attend international expo

The Turksat 4B communication satellite will be displayed at the company's stand. The satellite is located at the 50 degree East orbital location and offers Ultra HD 8K (super hi-vision), the latest broadcasting technology available. The company will also showcase its SOTM (Satcom On The Move) antenna, which offers economic and uninterrupted communication services via satellite to mobile vehicles on land and sea.

