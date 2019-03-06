taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish science team completes Antarctic mission

For a month, a group of 24 scientists stayed in Betanzos, a Chile-flagged ship on an area of 300 square meters (3229 square feet).

AA | 06.03.2019 - 17:16
Turkey’s third National Antarctic Science Expedition team completed its mission on the icy continent after 30 days of scientific studies.

THEY KEPT IN TOUCH WITH THEIR RELATIVES IN A LIMITED TIME

Some 14,000 kilometers (around 8700 miles) away from Turkey, scientists worked at a temperature below zero and conducted more than 12 hours of fieldwork per day on the continent experiencing summer.

The weather conditions were not always appropriate for the field work. Sometimes, a wind forced the team to stay inside and to examine the samples collected from the field. They also spent time exercising, watching movies, reading books, and chatting when inside the ship.

Only entering into the network of a few satellite systems, the frozen continent enabled limited communication. Scientists kept in touch with their relatives in a limited time via e-mails and satellite phones once a week.

The daily nutrition was among the priorities of the scientists. They ate food cooked by Chilean cooks, consumed energy bars, chocolate, and dried foot.

Speaking on her memories in Antarctica, Şahika Ercümen, a Turkish free-diving world record holder, said that it was one of the most special moments in her entire sports career to represent Turkey in the  A member of the expedition team, Murat Ateş from Turkish naval forces said: "We have carried out our works under difficult conditions, but we ultimately succeeded."

