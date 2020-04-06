Turkish scientists isolate coronavirus

A Turkish virologist has successfully isolated SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus, in a bid to produce a vaccine against the deadly disease it causes which has claimed almost 68,000 lives across the globe.

"THE FIRST STEP OF PRODUCING SERUM"

"Our university's Biotechnology Institute Director Prof. Dr. Aykut Ozkul succeeded in isolating the SARS-COV-2 virus, which is the first step of producing serum, vaccine, and medication against the coronavirus!" Ankara University said in a Twitter post.

Mustafa Varank, Turkey's industry and technology minister, informed the public during the week that a total of 24 universities, eight public research and development units with hundreds of researchers have been working to produce a vaccine against coronavirus.