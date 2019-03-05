Turkish scientists to visit foreign bases in Antarctica

Turkish scientists stationed in an Antarctic polar research base paid a visit on Monday to other countries’ research installations.

As part of the Third National Antarctic Science Expedition, the Turkish team visited bases where scientists from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Britain, Chile, Spain, Poland, China, South Korea and Russia were conducting research.

TURKEY AND BULGARIA ACHIEVED GREAT COOPERATION

Dragomir Mateev, head of the Bulgarian base, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Bulgaria achieved great cooperation in polar research which they hoped would continue. Istanbul Technical University (ITU) professor Şafak Altunkaynak said she would work two months in the Bulgarian base to investigate different types of volcanic rock.

Earlier in February, a Turkish team traveled to Antarctica as part of the Third National Antarctic Science Expedition to spend 30 days, which is supported by the Turkish Presidency, the Industry and Technology Ministry, and ITU’s Polar Research Center, along with other Turkish universities.

In April 2016, the first-ever Turkish team of researchers -- including doctors, botanists, geologists, and oceanographers from seven universities -- traveled to Antarctica to study the impact of climate change.

Antarctica, the coldest continent on earth, has served as a scientific research zone since the signing of a 1959 treaty.