Turkish security forces arrest 11 FETO suspects

The police continue the hunt for the remaining suspects.

AA | 06.01.2020 - 16:45..
Turkish police on Monday arrested at least 11 people for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.

The arrests came after the country’s prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 27 suspects.

ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara issued warrants for a serving soldier and four former soldiers -- who either resigned, retired or were expelled. In northern Samsun province, prosecutors issued warrants for two expelled soldiers and 20 military students.

Turkish security forces arrest 11 FETO suspects

Police conducted anti-terror operations in the capital Ankara, Istanbul, eastern Erzurum, northern Trabzon and Kastamonu provinces and arrested 11 suspects.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were also arrested in an operation against PKK and FETO terror groups in southeastern Sirnak Province, according to the provincial governorate.

Later, one of the suspects was remanded in custody, while three were released under judicial control.

