Turkish security forces help elderly amid coronavirus

The Interior Ministry said last week that citizens older than 65 and those suffering chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 12:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Turkish security forces assisted the elderly Sunday as seniors are not allowed to leave their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

SUPPORT GROUPS HELP SENIORS

Social support groups were established to help seniors seeking assistance from daily needs to emergencies by calling a hotline.

One of those who called the hotline was Selma Harar, 73, from the Yarpuzlu District of eastern Mus province.

Harar, who suffers from cancer, gave her prescription to the gendarmerie team. They went to the pharmacy, bought the medicines and handed over to her.

Felek Orun, 72, also called the hotline to ask them to draw his retirement salary and buy some fresh fruits. Another gendarmerie team drew her salary from the bank and bought some groceries.

Turkey has 7,402 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 108.

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus
Rüştü Reçber had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.
Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels
On Friday, President Erdoğan had said inter-city travels are now subject to local authorities' permission and only a well-spaced seating arrangement would be allowed on buses.
Death toll from coronavirus surges to 108 in Turkey
Health Ministry announced that 1,704 new cases were confirmed in past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 7,402.
Turkey establishes website for coronavirus updates
The website provides global data about cases, death tolls, and recoveries per country infected with the coronavirus.
