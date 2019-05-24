taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish security forces seize the 1400-year-old book

The thirty six-page book written on papyrus paper was seized in an operation carried out by local gendarmes in Turkey.

AA | 24.05.2019 - 12:29..
A religious motivational book believed to have been written 1,400 years ago was seized Friday by security forces in southeastern Turkey.

THE ALLEGED SMUGGLERS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

The 36-page book written on papyrus paper was seized in an operation carried out by local gendarmes in Diyarbakır province.

The anti-smuggling and organized crime unit of the gendarmerie received a tip off that three people were looking for customers for an an ancient book, the local governor's office said.

Turkish security forces seize the 1400-year-old book

The alleged smugglers have been arrested and the book has been taken under protection. Also, an investigation has been initiated into six suspects.

