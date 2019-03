Turkish jets pounded PKK positions in northern Iraq, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

AMMUNITION DEOPOTS WERE DESTROYED IN AN AIR STRIE

PKK's arm emplacements, hideouts and ammunition depots were destroyed in an air strike in Hakurk region, the ministry said in a tweet.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the PKK considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU has killed more than 40,000 people, including numerous women and children.