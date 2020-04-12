taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkish security forces to penalize violators of curfew

The weekend curfew, effective from Friday at midnight for 48 hours in 31 provinces, however, is being largely followed. Turkey has a population of 82 million.

AA |
Turkey will penalize those who violate the two-day curfew imposed across the country as part of measures against coronavirus, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday.

18,770 PEOPLE VIOLATED THE RESTRICTIONS

In a statement, the ministry said a total of 18,770 people had so far violated the restrictions, and were subject to "administrative and procedural penalties." The specifics of the penalties were not mentioned.

Besides, the government has restricted the movement of those under age 20, and above 65. While schools, malls, cafes and restaurants remain closed, almost all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended.

It confirmed 95 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,101, with the number of cases standing at 52,167.

A total of 2,965 patients have, meanwhile, recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

