Turkish soldier martyred in Operation Peace Spring

A Turkish soldier was martyred Friday during the country's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Turkey's defense ministry announced.

5 TURKISH SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN SEVERAL TERROR ATTACKS

According to the statement by the ministry, Corporal Yunus Mermer was martyred during clashes with PKK/YPG terrorists in Operation Peace Spring zone.

Last footage of Turkish soldier martyred in YPG attack WATCH

The ministry offered its condolences to the soldier's family and the Turkish nation.

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.