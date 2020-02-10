taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attack in Idlib

Artillery attack killed five soldiers, injured at least 5 others.

Haber Merkezi | 10.02.2020 - 16:02..
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attack in Idlib

At least five Turkish troops were martyred and as many injured in an attack by the Assad regime forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Monday, the country's National Defense Ministry said.

SECOND ATTACK IN A WEEK

This came after a similar attack by the regime forces last week in Idlib martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military, and injured more than a dozen people.

The Turkish troops are in northwestern Syria, just across the Turkish border, as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.

Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attack in Idlib

Idlib has been a stronghold of opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

