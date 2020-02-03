taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9842
Euro
6.635
Altın
1579.95
Borsa
119140.08
Gram Altın
304.101
Bitcoin
56216.15

Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks

In a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry, it’s been said that says regime forces' attack also injures 9 soldiers.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 08:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks

At least four Turkish soldiers were martyred and nine others injured in intense shelling by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in northwestern Syria on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

ONE OF THE INJURED SOLDIERS IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

In a statement, the ministry said the soldiers -- who were sent as reinforcements to the region for the purpose of preventing conflicts in Idlib de-escalation zone -- were attacked by the regime forces, although their locations were previously coordinated.

One of the injured soldiers is in critical condition, the statement said, adding the Turkish Armed Forces responded to the attacks and destroyed the targets.

Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks

ASSAD REGIME FORCES’ CEASE-FIRE VIOLATIONS

Located in the northwestern Syria, Idlib province is the stronghold of the opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the civil war.

It is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone, killing at least 1,300 civilians since the agreement.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Quake rocks western Turkey for second time in a day
4.6-magnitude-earthquake struck at depth of 3.7 miles, says Turkey's Disaster Management Authority.
4.6-magnitude earthquake causes panic in western Turkey
According to the Emergency Management Authority, the earthquake struck at a depth of 3.7 miles.
Countries thank Turkey for airlifting citizens
The plane belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces landed in Turkey's capital Ankara on Saturday upon completing its evacuation operation from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak.
Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey
Evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days in single rooms in line with a coronavirus incubation period.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

2101
Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

70
İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

395
Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

18
Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

35
Malatya'da hasarlı bina yıkım işlemi sırasında çöktü

Malatya'da hasarlı bina yıkım işlemi sırasında çöktü

7
Hayatını kaybeden astsubay Karabük’te defnedildi

Hayatını kaybeden astsubay Karabük’te defnedildi

6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir