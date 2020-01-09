taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish soldiers martyred in Operation Peace Spring

Turkey's Defense Ministry said that four soldiers martyred by a vehicle bomb attack during road control.

AA | 09.01.2020 - 10:01..
Turkey's Defense Ministry on Wednesday announced that four Turkish soldiers were martyred during an anti-terror operation in Syria.

STATEMENT WISHED CONDOLENCES TO FAMILIES

The soldiers were killed by a vehicle bomb attack during a road control in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the statement said.

The statement wished the mercy of Allah upon the martyrs and conveyed condolences to the grieving families.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

Turkey, Russia inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline
Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller had announced in December 2014 that Putin canceled the construction of the South Stream pipeline that planned to carry Russian gas to Europe via Bulgaria
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Istanbul for launch of TurkStream
TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, which will carry natural gas from Russia to Europe via Turkey, is considered a further step in Turkish and Russian relations in terms of energy.
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was reported in the preparation of visit Iraq to alleviate escalated tension between US-Iran.
Sony introduces new electric car concept
Sony has surprised attendees of the CES show by unveiling an electric car dubbed the Vision S. The car draws attention to the similarity of its design similar to Turkey’s new indigenous automobile.
