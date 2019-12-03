taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish soldiers martyred in PKK terrorist attacks

Two soldiers martyred during Turkey's operations against terrorist forces in northern Syria.

AA | 03.12.2019 - 08:46..
Two Turkish soldiers were martyred in terrorist attacks in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

TURKISH FORCES RETALIATED THE ATTACKS

One soldier was martyred at the hospital after being critically injured by a mortar attack in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the ministry said.

The other was martyred during Operation Claw in northern Iraq, with another injured.

The ministry noted that Turkish security forces retaliated the attacks.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

