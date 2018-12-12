Turkish star Tuba Büyüküstün visits Syrian refugees

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün, who is also a goodwill ambassador for the UN Children's Fund, participated in a workshop for Syrian and Turkish children.

The actress, who won worldwide acclaim with her television series Asi, painted with the children and visited a picture gallery. In a post on her Instagram account, she said: "Today we met children using the language of colors, one of the most powerful methods of expressing ourselves.”

The workshop titled "A day in the museum" was organized in capital Ankara by the UNICEF and the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (SGDD-ASAM), and funded by the EU delegation to Turkey.

Christian Berger, the head of EU delegation to Turkey; Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative in Turkey; and Ibrahim Vurgun Kavlak, general coordinator of ASAM; also attended the workshop.

Büyüküstün became the UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in May 2014 to support Syrian child refugees who had fled to Turkey.