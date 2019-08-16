Turkish state-run banks post nearly $800M net profit

The total assets of the three conventional banks Ziraat, Vakif and Halk -- excluding state-run participation banks -- reached nearly 1.25 trillion Turkish liras ($215.5 billion) by the end of June, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from unconsolidated balance sheets.

THE TOTAL ASSETS OF TURKEY'S BANKING SECTOR AMOUNTED TO $732.5 BILLION

Among the three banks, Ziraat saw the highest net profit with 2.8 billion Turkish liras ($484 million). Its assets totaled 537.15 billion Turkish liras ($92.9 billion), as of the end of the year's first half.

Vakıf Bank's net profit was 1 billion Turkish liras ($173 million), while Halk Bank saw a net profit of 615.4 million Turkish liras ($106.5 million) during the same period.

While Halk's total assets amounted to 378.4 billion liras ($65.5 billion), Vakif's total assets stood at 331.35 billion Turkish liras ($57.3 billion). The state-owned banks' regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets ratio -- a significant indicator to determine minimum capital requirements of lenders -- was at 16.1% as of June.

The three banks' domestic and international branches totaled at 3,711 combined, employing more than 60,000 staff by the end of the same period.