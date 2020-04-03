taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish support teams provide 1M+ service across country

Assistance groups, including members of the police force, gendarmerie, and disaster agency, are stepping into action to meet senior citizens’ needs.

Social assistance groups in Turkey working to help seniors and the infirm confined due to coronavirus have so far extended a helping hand to over a million people, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

ELDERLY PEOPLE ARE UNDER CURFEW DUE TO RISK

These groups work in coordination with provincial governor’s offices and local administrations, providing services ranging from distributing food and personal care products to delivering pensions, said a ministry statement.

As part of measures to stem the virus’ spread, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are under a curfew as they are at great risk for the disease.

When curfewed people call emergency services or the police, members of these organizations contact them to learn about their needs and take necessary steps, hundreds of thousands of times to date.

So far, Turkey has registered over 18,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 356. On the bright side, 415 people have fully recovered following treatment.

