Turkish, Swiss officials to meet Friday

Turkish and Swiss officials will hold a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in Ankara on Friday, a statement said on Thursday.

THE BILATERAL RELATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED

Political consultations between the two countries will be held under the co-chairmanship of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for European Union Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı and State Secretary at Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl in Ankara, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"During the consultations, all aspects of the bilateral relations and the areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as their relations with the European Union, and a wide range of regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," it added.