taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44775
Euro
6.2187
Altın
1317.985
Borsa
103885.13
Gram Altın
230.81

Turkish, Swiss officials to meet Friday

Bilateral relations, cooperation between two countries to be discussed in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

AA | 21.03.2019 - 11:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish and Swiss officials will hold a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in Ankara on Friday, a statement said on Thursday.

THE BILATERAL RELATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED

Political consultations between the two countries will be held under the co-chairmanship of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for European Union Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı and State Secretary at Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl in Ankara, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"During the consultations, all aspects of the bilateral relations and the areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as their relations with the European Union, and a wide range of regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," it added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

114
Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

142
Kapıköy Gümrük Kapısı açıldı

Kapıköy Gümrük Kapısı açıldı

44
Yeni Zelanda halkı namaz sırasında nöbet tutuyor

Yeni Zelanda halkı namaz sırasında nöbet tutuyor

220
Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

87
NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

29
Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir