taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.885
Euro
6.5542
Altın
1553.08
Borsa
121423.34
Gram Altın
293.857
Bitcoin
50260.01

Turkish tourists most spending profile in Greek region

Bulgarian, Romanian and German tourists took the second, third and fourth place respectively on the number of foreign tourists visiting the region.

AA | 15.01.2020 - 09:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish tourists were the highest spending foreign tourists in the Greek border regions of East Macedonia and Thrace in the first three quarters of 2019, according to the Bank of Greece data.

TURKS SPENT 151 MILLION DOLLARS

From the start of the year until October 2019, around 700,000 Turkish tourists visited the region and spent €136.8 million ($151 million), which makes €195 per capita.

Bulgarian tourists were second on the list of spending with a total of €117 million, even though the Bulgarian tourist number was 3.5 times higher than the Turks, more than 2.5 million. The per capita spending of Bulgarian tourists was €43.5.

Turkish tourists most spending profile in Greek region

Turkish tourists need a Schengen visa to visit the region, while the Bulgarians, Romanians and Germans do not.

Turkish tourists most spending profile in Greek region

However, Greece's East Macedonia and Thrace region is not far from Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, which even makes a day-trip from the mega city to the region possible.

Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report
- In first 3 quarters of 2019, Turkish tourists spend most in Greek region

By Mehmet Hatipoglu

KOMOTINI, Greece (AA) - Turkish tourists were the highest spending foreign tourists in the Greek border regions of East Macedonia and Thrace in the first three quarters of 2019, according to the Bank of Greece data.

From the start of the year until October 2019, around 700,000 Turkish tourists visited the region and spent €136.8 million ($151 million), which makes €195 per capita.

Bulgarian tourists were second on the list of spending with a total of €117 million, even though the Bulgarian tourist number was 3.5 times higher than the Turks, more than 2.5 million. The per capita spending of Bulgarian tourists was €43.5.

Romanian and German tourists took the third and fourth place respectively on the number of foreign tourists visiting the region.

Turkish tourists need a Schengen visa to visit the region, while the Bulgarians, Romanians and Germans do not.

However, Greece's East Macedonia and Thrace region is not far from Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, which even makes a day-trip from the mega city to the region possible.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish President vows to stop ceasefire violation in Idlib
President Erdoğan stressed that 400,000 Syrians must be returned to their homes as part of the cease-fire.
176 FETO terror suspects arrested
The arrest warrants were issued after suspects were found to have communicated with members of the terror group by payphone.
Two soldiers martyred in counter-terror operations
Turkish soldier, security guard martyred in Northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.
President Erdoğan signals cease-fire deal with Libya
President Erdoğan made statements during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

437
Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

62
Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

20
Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

31
Kök hücrelerle canlı robot üretildi

Kök hücrelerle canlı robot üretildi

31
Ablasını ve eniştesini vuran polis memuru yakalandı

Ablasını ve eniştesini vuran polis memuru yakalandı

9
İsrail'de kadın ve çocukları köle yapan haham yakalandı

İsrail'de kadın ve çocukları köle yapan haham yakalandı

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir