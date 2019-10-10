taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against the PKK terrorist group and its extension YPG which constitute the biggest threat to Syria’s future.

AA | 10.10.2019 - 09:45..
Turkish troops are continuing their advance into northern Syria following a ground offensive launched as part of Operation Peace Spring, the Defense Ministry said early Thursday.

TROOPS ENTERED INTO EAST OF THE EUPHRATES RIVER

"Our heroic commandos who are participating in Operation Peace Spring continue to advance [into the region] east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

