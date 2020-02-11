Turkish troops responds Assad regime attacks

In the wake of another deadly attack on Turkish troops in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry on Monday said its forces rapidly retaliated against the Assad regime under the rules of engagement and its right to legitimate self-defense.

On Twitter, the Defense Ministry said that 115 Syrian regime targets were hit and 101 regime military personnel neutralized.

TURKISH TROOPS ARE IN IDLIB AS PART OF ANTI-TERROR AND PEACE MISSION

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry added that three tanks, two howitzer positions, and one regime helicopter were also hit.

The ministry also said that Turkey's retaliation against the Assad regime will continue under the rules of legitimate self-defense.

The ministry said the blood of Turkish martyrs will not have been spilled in vain, wishing Allah's grace upon the martyrs and a speedy recovery to the wounded. It also conveyed its condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Earlier Monday at least five Turkish troops were martyred and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria.