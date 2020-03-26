taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish universities to remain closed for spring term

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey also announced that it would extend the closure of schools in the country until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

26.03.2020
Turkey on Thursday announced the universities will be closed for the spring term, except for digital and remote education, due to the coronavirus.

Head of the Council of Higher Education Yekta Sarac said the programs, courses and practical courses which can not be offered through digital and remote education will be offered in summer.

UNIVERSITY EXAMS WERE ALSO DELAYED

Sarac stressed there will be no face-to-face classes at universities during the spring term, while the university entrance exam will be held on July 25-26.

He noted that this applies to all levels of education and training, including undergraduate, associate and postgraduate programs. "We never want to be negligent about this," Sarac said.

"The students should not worry about the exam, since the exam will be in the same framework of the previous ones," he added.

Coronavirus death toll reached 59 in Turkey, out of 2,433 infected patients, the country's health minister said late Wednesday night.

