Turkish university develops coronavirus testing kits

If we can take a sample properly, we can detect the disease, Professor Oguz Karabay, one of the developers, said.

Turkish scientists have developed a testing kit for coronavirus, a major step aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on imports.

"KEY TO FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS IS ACCURATE DIAGNOSIS"

"Today, we will add a new product to our export basket and reduce our imports. We will share with you testing kits for coronavirus,” Professor Fatih Savasan told reporters in Turkey’s northwestern province of Sakarya.

The kits were developed by scientists at Sakarya University where Savasan is rector.

Noting the profound contribution scientific advancement has had on the betterment of society, he said the testing kits came “right when we needed them”.

The professor stressed the key to fighting coronavirus is accurate diagnosis and isolation. “The testing kits will increase the number of tests carried out every day.”

He went on to say they could increase their production capacity to 50,000 units per day after two weeks from the current 10,000.

Mehmet Koroglu, a professor and head of Clinical Microbiology Department at the university and also one of the developers, said that the product is shaped like a stick to take nasal and throat swabs from patients.

