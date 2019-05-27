taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish university opens its doors in N.Syria

Following Turkish army operations clearing northern Syria of terrorists, many refugees in Turkey set to go back for school.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 17:05..
Following Turkish army operations clearing areas in northern Syria from terrorists, a university in a Turkish border region is set to offer education in the liberated areas, the university rector told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

TURKISH UNIVERSITY TO OFFER EDUCATION

"There was a high demand from local assemblies and provincial leaders. I went [to northern Syria] myself and saw the demand, they really need it," said Ali Gür, the rector of Gaziantep University, located in the southeastern Turkish province of the same name. After local Syrians saw the high-quality education provided at a Turkish vocational school opened last year in Jarabulus in Aleppo, the university applied to Turkish education officials to set up faculties in Syria’s Al-Bab, Azaz and Mare districts.

Turkish university opens its doors in N.Syria

According to Gür, the faculties in Syria will focus on economics, education, and engineering, and some 2,700 prospective students have already taken proficiency exams.

Turkey currently hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees more than any country in the world and some are expected to return home to enroll in the faculties, as many Syrians have already been returning to regions where peace and stability have been established.

Gür said Syrians who return for the education and stay in Syria as students will be eligible for scholarships. “Our aim is to send students back there,” he added, in hopes of educating a new generation.

