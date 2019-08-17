taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5795
Euro
6.1893
Altın
1513.47
Borsa
95734.17
Gram Altın
271.542

Turkish-US center set to operate in Syria

Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar stated that Joint Operations Center for safe zone in Syria will take action from next week.

AA | 17.08.2019 - 09:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Joint Operations Center, to coordinate actions in the Syria safe zone, will start functioning from next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Friday.

Akar along with Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, and commanders of the land, air, and naval forces visited the southeastern city of Sanliurfa, to inspect troops preparing to set up a Turkish-US Joint Operations Center.

TWO COUNTRIES HAVE AGREED ON MANY THINGS

Akar said that the timetable for establishment of the Center was implemented smoothly and as per schedule so far. He also stressed that Turkey and the US have agreed on many things, including the control and coordination of Syria safe zone airspace.

Turkish-US center set to operate in Syria

Akar, however, criticized the US for cooperating with the YPG terrorists.

He urged the US, who is also Turkey’s ally, to end this cooperation as soon as possible.

Turkish and US military officials on Aug. 7 had agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return to their homes. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

43
Türkiye ithal ettiği mangoyu artık ihraç ediyor

Türkiye ithal ettiği mangoyu artık ihraç ediyor

48
Silahla şaka yapan asker arkadaşını vurdu

Silahla şaka yapan asker arkadaşını vurdu

11
Adıyaman’da iki ailenin kavgası kanlı bitti

Adıyaman’da iki ailenin kavgası kanlı bitti

13
Saldırılar sonrası Suriyeliler yeniden Türkiye'ye geliyor

Saldırılar sonrası Suriyeliler yeniden Türkiye'ye geliyor

50
Marmaris'te tatilciler arkalarında tonlarca çöp bıraktı

Marmaris'te tatilciler arkalarında tonlarca çöp bıraktı

73
Ordu'da hastanede rehine vakası

Ordu'da hastanede rehine vakası

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir