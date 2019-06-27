taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7796
Euro
6.5741
Altın
1402.99
Borsa
94831.19
Gram Altın
260.978

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss F-35 project

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper meet in NATO headquarters in Brussels.

AA | 27.06.2019 - 09:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish and US defense chiefs exchanged views on Syria and the F-35 fighter jet project on Wednesday, according to statement from Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

S-400 AND F-35 SISTEMS WERE DISCUSSED

The statement said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met in the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The officials addressed other issues regarding the bilateral security and defense cooperation during the meeting as well, according to the statement. The meeting also underscored that it is important to continue the dialogue between the two countries.

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss F-35 project

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated in recent months over the Russian S-400 air defense systems purchase, which Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger sanctions.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss F-35 project

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Akar also met his Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis in the NATO headquarters, according to statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss F-35 project

During the meeting, the Turkish defense minister said Ankara will make no compromise on national rights and interests, and stressed the importance of avoiding provocative behaviors in Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

He also met with UK’s Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the head of NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

221
Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

87
NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

54
NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

19
Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

31
Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

16
Ezgi Eyüpoğlu ile Kaan Yıldırım boşandı

Ezgi Eyüpoğlu ile Kaan Yıldırım boşandı

15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir