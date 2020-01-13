Turkish, US diplomats discuss M.East issues over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo by phone Sunday.

"WE HAD A GOOD DISCUSSION ON DEVELOPMENTS"

Pompeo “reiterated the need for NATO to play a greater role in the region and stressed the U.S. commitment to the UN-facilitated peace process in Syria,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Writing on Twitter, Pompeo said: “Had a good discussion on developments in the Middle East with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today.”

Turkey pushed hard for the ceasefire after Idlib endured months of battering by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million civilian refugees flocking to the Turkish border.