taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8662
Euro
6.5283
Altın
1552.79
Borsa
120429.18
Gram Altın
292.914
Bitcoin
47506.97

Turkish, US diplomats discuss M.East issues over phone

The phone conversation came after a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia came into effect in Syria's Idlib province.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 10:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo by phone Sunday.

"WE HAD A GOOD DISCUSSION ON DEVELOPMENTS"

Pompeo “reiterated the need for NATO to play a greater role in the region and stressed the U.S. commitment to the UN-facilitated peace process in Syria,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Writing on Twitter, Pompeo said: “Had a good discussion on developments in the Middle East with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today.”

Turkish, US diplomats discuss M.East issues over phone

Turkey pushed hard for the ceasefire after Idlib endured months of battering by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million civilian refugees flocking to the Turkish border.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iraqi soldiers injured in airbase attack
According to the local media, several rockets targeted Iraqi airbase housing US troops.
Iraq considers purchase of Russian S-400 missiles
According to the Wall Street Journal, Iraqi lawmakers said the government had decided to move forward with negotiations to buy Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.
Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya
Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA), said Haftar’s forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.
Assad regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib
At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defense agency.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

386
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

201
Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

21
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

54
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

124
Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

50
Merih Demiral sakatlandı

Merih Demiral sakatlandı

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir