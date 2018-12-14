Turkish, US generals discuss Syria

Amid tensions with Turkey over Syria, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dunford spoke today with his Turkish counterpart Gen. Yaşar Güler.

GENERALS DISCUSS OBSERVATION POINTS

The two generals discussed "the US observation posts in the northeast Syria border region" according to Dunford's spokesman. “The two commanders issued the statements of the observations points located in Syria and mutual security interests,” said Colonel Patrick Ryder in a written statement. Ryder also expressed that the observations points are to provide the security of Turkey as well.

US forces recently set up new observation points in a Syrian town controlled by its allies, PKK/YPG terror forces, along the border with Turkey in northeastern Syria.

Turkey has repeatedly conveyed its “discomfort” to the US officials over their observation points in the region. Last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the US Army, General Joseph Dunford, announced that the US-led coalition is planning to train 35,000 to 40,000 locals to stabilize the northeastern part of Syria by defeating the Daesh. Turkey has repeatedly objected to US support for the terrorist YPG/PKK in Syria, which Washington considers “a reliable ally” in the fight against Daesh.