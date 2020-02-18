taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0697
Euro
6.5507
Altın
1592.69
Borsa
119576.63
Gram Altın
310.579
Bitcoin
59242.69

Turkish vessels attacked by Libyan forces in Tripoli

According to the officials, the vessels at port of Libyan capital evacuated after the attack.

REUTERS | 18.02.2020 - 17:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to take the capital since April, said they had attacked a Turkish vessel discharging weapons, an eastern military official said.

"TURKISH SHIP WERE DESTROYED"

A media arm of the Libyan National Army claimed that their forces targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli.

Turkish vessels attacked by Libyan forces in Tripoli WATCH

“The Turkish ship loaded with weapons and ammunition that docked this morning at the port of Tripoli was destroyed,” reads a short statement published by an LNA Facebook account.

Vessels including fuel tankers docked at the sea port of the Libyan capital were evacuated on Tuesday after an attack, two port officials said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs over three years
Europe’s biggest bank by assets said profit before tax tumbled by a third to $13.35 billion in 2019, far below the average estimate of $20.03 billion from brokerages.
More than 148,000 Syrians displaced in six days
Regime forces backed by allies Iran and Russia have been trying to capture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib province, a stronghold of opposition forces in the war-torn country.
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to climate change fight
The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.
Hospital director dies in China's Wuhan
Earlier this month, millions in China mourned the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was previously reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Abdullah Gül, gündemi değerlendirdi
Abdullah Gül, gündemi değerlendirdi
1401
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a ağır sözler
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a ağır sözler
934
İyi Parti'de 5 istifa daha geliyor
İyi Parti'de 5 istifa daha geliyor
275
Sarp Sınır Kapısı'ndaki tır kuyruğu, Fındıklı'ya ulaştı
Sarp Sınır Kapısı'ndaki tır kuyruğu, Fındıklı'ya ulaştı
26
Osman Kavala hakkında tahliye kararı
Osman Kavala hakkında tahliye kararı
432
Kadir doktorluk hayalinden vazgeçmedi
Kadir doktorluk hayalinden vazgeçmedi
316
Soylu'dan darbe olasılığı açıklaması
Soylu'dan darbe olasılığı açıklaması
506
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir