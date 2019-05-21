taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Turkish vice president meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy

The meeting came after the inauguration ceremony of Zelensky at the parliament building in Kiev, which was attended by heads of state, presidents of parliament and ministers from various countries.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 12:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay met with Ukraine's newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a closed-door meeting Monday in Kiev.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WERE DISCUSSED AT THE MEETING

The two countries reached a consensus on signing a Turkey-Ukraine free trade agreement for achieving a trade target of $10 billion.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also expressed Turkey's concern regarding the annexation of Crimea.

Eastern Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 after Russia’s annexation of the peninsula. Pro-Russian separatists living in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence in a move not recognized by the international community, including Turkey.

Turkish vice president meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Oktay also met Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall during his visit to Ukraine, he said on Twitter. The two exchanged views on the meeting of the Turkey-Romania Joint Economic Committee planned to be held this year, he added.

In a Twitter post, Birchall said: "Honored to meet the Vice President of #Turkey @fuatoktay06, welcoming positive developments in bilateral relations especially in the #economic field & in-depth dialog on sectoral #cooperation initiatives within our #StrategicPartnership, as well as regional & multilateral formats."

Turkish vice president meets Volodymyr ZelenskiyRomania's Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay

Meanwhile, Oktay received Gagauz Turks, Ahiska Turks and Crimean Tatars living in Ukraine at Turkey's Embassy in Kiev. In the meeting, Oktay stressed that Turkey's support will continue. Additionally, he met with representatives of Turkish civil society and business residing in Ukraine.

On Turkey's commitment to increase its trade volume with Ukraine, Oktay said trade volume between the two countries is around $6 billion. Turkey aims to increase it to $10 billion. During his swearing-in, Zelensky announced that he was dissolving parliament.

According to the Ukrainian Constitution, parliamentary elections must be held within 60 days after this occurs.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

363
Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

78
Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

201
Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

79
Elif Şafak imla kuralına dikkat çekerken yanlış yazdı

Elif Şafak imla kuralına dikkat çekerken yanlış yazdı

128
Trump'ın savaş itirafı

Trump'ın savaş itirafı

68
Aleyna Tilki’den Los Angeles pozu

Aleyna Tilki’den Los Angeles pozu

108
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir